Corrie star holding auditions for young actors for his self-penned short film

Ian Bartholomew plays Geoff Metcalfe in Coronation Street

The award-winning actor, also know for his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, the National Theatre and in the West End, is behind the film, The Sea. The film is being produced by Loveday Ingram of the RSC, Chichester Festival and West End.

Ian said: "We are holding open auditions for the part of a young boy or girl. Are you around 9 to 12 years old and interested in acting?"

He said the auditions would be held at Shocklach Oviatt Primary School, near Malpas, and young people must attend the open audition with a parent, legal guardian, or carer. They should also book a slot for the audition.

"Recalls if needed will be on May 17 between 5-7.30pm," Ian added.

"We are looking for a child actor who looks about 11 years old. We are considering children who are aged around 9-12 years and can speak with a Manchester/Chester accent. No previous acting experience is required."

The filming will take place on June 17 and 18 in south Cheshire.

Producer Loveday Ingram, said: "If you would like to audition, please prepare a short piece of your choice of a maximum of two minutes long. This could be an extract from a play, a poem, or a reading of your choice. No film or TV extracts please.

"If you are unable to make the open audition but would like to be considered then please send a self-tape introducing yourself, stating your age, interests, and location, and performing a short poem, reading or monologue of a maximum length of two minutes to theseafilm2023@gmail.com - please make sure to introduce the piece telling us where it is from and who it is by.

"Please contact theseafilm2023@gmail.com for any further information and to register your interest in auditioning, leaving full name, address and contact details and you will be allocated a time slot for the audition. You can also contact the team on 07768 700537 if needed."