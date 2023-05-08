Roadshow highlighting proposals for walking and cycling routes travels the county

New plans for walking and cycling routes

Shropshire Council’s draft cycling and walking plan is out to consultation until 16 June with people able to go on line to look at the plans at: next.shropshire.gov.uk/local-cycling-and-walking-infrastructure-plan-lcwip.

It focuses on the towns of Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, Church Stretton, Ludlow and Whitchurch and a list of proposals has been drawn up for each town – with schemes ranked in order of priority based on their effectiveness and deliverability.

The events will be held in each town to let people find out more, and ask questions.

On Tuesday the roadshow arrives in Whitchurch between 9.30am and noon either outside on in the Civic Centre depending on the weather before going to Market Drayton Town Hall from 1.30pm -5pm.

On Wednesday it will be at the Oswestry market between 9.30am and noon before heading to Bridgnorth to set up under the Town Hall.

Entertainment Square, Ludlow is the scene for the roadshow on Thursday morning with it moving the Church Stretton, outside the Mid Counties Co-op in the afternoon and on Friday