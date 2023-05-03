Purr-fect outcome after firefighters save Lily the cat from kitchen cupboard drama

Lily, a Korat breed cat, was stuck at her home in Hinstock. Crews were called at around 12.45pm on Tuesday to free her by dismantling the cupboard.
