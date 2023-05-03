Notification Settings

Purr-fect outcome after firefighters save Lily the cat from kitchen cupboard drama

By Emma Walker

Shropshire firefighters saved Lily the cat from a tight spot after she became stuck between cupboards and a wall.

Lily the cat was rescued by Shropshire firefighters

Lily, a Korat breed cat, was stuck at her home in Hinstock. Crews were called at around 12.45pm on Tuesday to free her by dismantling the cupboard.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "Mobililed on Tuesday to cat stuck between cupboards and wall at property in Hinstock. Lily a Korat breed cat was stuck. Cat-strophe averted by crews by claw-fully dismantling cupboard. Lily rescued resulting in a purr-fect outcome."

