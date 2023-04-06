Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Doctor was 'swept away' to her death in avalanche in French Alps

By Nick HumphreysNorth ShropshirePublished: Last Updated:

A doctor was "swept away" to her death in an avalanche in the French Alps, an inquest heard.

Alison Dawson, who has family from Shropshire, died on January 14 this year on Mont Blanc after being caught while out hiking.

An inquest at Shrewsbury's Shirehall was told she was hiking in the Rive Droit Glacier D'Argentiere in Chamonix, Mont Blanc, France, with her partner Robert Holt and a tour guide when disaster struck.

Her body was later discovered submerged and she was pronounced deceased.

The cause of death was provided by pathologists as asphyxiation caused by complete submersion in an avalanche. She was identified by passport documents.

Dr Dawson was an endocrinologist. She was born in Chester and lived in Ilkley, West Yorkshire. She worked for Bradford Teaching Hospitals Trust. Her family are from No Man's Heath, Malpas, on the Shropshire/Cheshire border. Dr Dawson's parents and brother were in attendance at her inquest. Her body was flown back to England and taken to Whitchurch.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, told the family: "There can only be one conclusion, and that is that her death was an accident." He offered his condolences to the family.

North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News