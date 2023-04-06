Doctor was 'swept away' to her death in avalanche in French Alps

Alison Dawson, who has family from Shropshire, died on January 14 this year on Mont Blanc after being caught while out hiking.

An inquest at Shrewsbury's Shirehall was told she was hiking in the Rive Droit Glacier D'Argentiere in Chamonix, Mont Blanc, France, with her partner Robert Holt and a tour guide when disaster struck.

Her body was later discovered submerged and she was pronounced deceased.

The cause of death was provided by pathologists as asphyxiation caused by complete submersion in an avalanche. She was identified by passport documents.

Dr Dawson was an endocrinologist. She was born in Chester and lived in Ilkley, West Yorkshire. She worked for Bradford Teaching Hospitals Trust. Her family are from No Man's Heath, Malpas, on the Shropshire/Cheshire border. Dr Dawson's parents and brother were in attendance at her inquest. Her body was flown back to England and taken to Whitchurch.