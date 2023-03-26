Notification Settings

North Shropshire MP in call on Government to reverse cut to renewables funding

By Megan Howe
North Shropshire

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has backed a call for the UK Government to reverse a 28 per cent cut to renewable energy funding.

In a joint letter led by Liberal Democrat climate change spokesperson Wera Hobhouse MP, Helen Morgan and other MPs said they were “concerned about the continued lack of urgency taken towards our vital net zero targets”.

The letter went on to criticise the 28 per cent cut to funding for Contracts for Difference in the recent Budget, from £285m in the previous Allocation Round 4 to £205 million in the upcoming Allocation Round 5.

Helen Morgan said:“Reducing the funding for renewable energy would be a great mistake and shows a worrying lack of urgency about meeting our targets for reducing emissions.

“There are huge economic opportunities in expanding renewable energy, but it requires continued support. Ministers should commit to reverse this significant cut and renew efforts to encourage the adoption of green energy.”

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

