Senior Conservative welcomes £1m to support vulnerable county families

By Dominic Robertson

More than £1m of support for vulnerable families has been welcomed by a senior county Conservative.

Councillor Dean Carroll North Shropshire’s Conservative Parliamentary Spokesman has welcomed the announcement.
North Shropshire’s Conservative Parliamentary Spokesman Councillor Dean Carroll was speaking after the government announced the new Supporting Families funding allocation for local authorities across England in 2023–4.

Shropshire Council will receive more than £1m in the latest round of funding to ensure skilled keyworkers continue to provide tailored support to the most vulnerable families in North Shropshire.

The programme sees vulnerable families allocated a skilled local keyworker to help them to tackle issues they may be facing across housing insecurity, poor education attainment and substance misuse, giving them tailored support to turn their lives around.

The government has said that across the country over the last decade it has reduced the number of children on the programme entering care by 32 per cent, reduced the number of juvenile custodial sentences by almost 40 per cent and the proportion of adults on the programme claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance by 11 per cent.

Councillor Carroll said: “The Conservatives have made huge progress improving outcomes for families but sadly there are still families struggling with insecure housing, substance misuse and other challenges.

“That is why I am delighted the Supporting Families Programme is being expanded into its tenth year so vulnerable families in North Shropshire will benefit from a share of over £1m funding to provide tailored keyworker support to help them turn their lives round."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

