MP criticises government for failing to provide energy support

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, Helen Morgan raised the plight of families living in off-grid homes who are still waiting for help with their energy bills

She said while most people have benefited from the energy price cap and the £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme, others have not received a penny from the Government to help with spiralling costs.

She added that people without a direct electricity supply who were promised £200 in Alternative Fuel Payments last autumn have also yet to be given the support.

The Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire told the Commons: "It's the second day of meteorological spring and people who are off grid, and also off the electricity grid, and who don't have a direct relationship with their electricity supplier, are still waiting for the portal for which they can apply for a payment to go live.

“These are some of the most vulnerable people. In some cases they're in park homes or canal boats and they haven't had any help with their fuel bills for the whole winter.

“So can we ask for a statement from the Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change on how and when these people can expect some help with their energy bills?”

Leader of the House, Penny Mordaunt, promised to follow the issue up with the Secretary of State.

Speaking afterwards, Helen Morgan said: “It’s really not fair that vulnerable people have been forced to go through all of winter without a penny of support from the Government.

“These schemes should have been sorted out months ago but Government chaos has let families down again. These mistakes must be rectified ASAP so that people in park homes, houseboats and off-grid homes can get the support they need.

“As normal, rural areas have been neglected by the Government and it is families across places like North Shropshire who are suffering as a result.”