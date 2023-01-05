MP urges Shropshire community halls to apply for upgrade funding

MP Helen Morgan

Mrs Morgan has urged village, church, scout and guide halls across the county to put in their applications for funding from the Platinum Jubilee Village Halls Fund.

It comes ahead of the deadline for Stage 1 applications on midnight of January 20, where the eligibility of each applicant will be judged against the fund's criteria.

The funding aims to support the modernisation and improvement of village halls, so that they are fit for purpose and can provide activities which have a positive impact on the local or wider community.

Mrs Morgan said: “Village halls play a central role in communities across North Shropshire but rely on volunteers and good will to keep operating. Many are long overdue an upgrade.

“If your local community hall needs a new roof or refurb, or you’ve been thinking about building a new hall, make sure to apply for the funding you’re eligible for.

“There’s only a short window for applications to be submitted so it’s crucial that the initial bids are started as soon as possible.

“I’ll be very happy to support any eligible applications and look forward to hearing how any potential funding will be spent.”

Capital grants of between £7,500 and £75,000 are available for village halls to enhance, upgrade, extend, improve existing buildings or to construct new ones and the money will fund a maximum of 20 per cent of an eligible project’s costs.

Mrs Morgan has written to each of the 42 parish councils in her constituency alerting them to the funding to ensure as many eligible local organisations as possible access the money.

The £3 million Platinum Jubilee Village Halls Fund was announced last year to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.