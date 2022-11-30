National recognition for Shropshire campsites that bring visitors to the county

Abbey Green Farm

The Abbey Green Farm Camping and Touring Park at Whixall, near Whitchurch, was named runner-up in the West Midlands category for the Best Campsite, Best Caravan Park and Best Family Campsite in an awards scheme.

The quirky garden site at Abbey Green Farm is popular among walkers and cyclists and even serves cream teas.

Rose Edge-Rodenhurst, aged 50, said that she was "absolutely delighted" that the campsite, with eight acres around it, had been chosen for the accolades by Campsites.co.uk.

She also offers bed and breakfast accommodation in a converted barn, catering for up to six people, and a room in the farmhouse.

Abbey Green Farm

Rose said: "In 2019 we were chosen as one of the best top 20 places to stay.

"These latest awards are absolutely brilliant.

"We are getting busier and busier and people love the countryside.

"A lot of people from the cities want the tranquillity and love the peace and quiet of the countryside.

"We offer 12 pitches with electric hook-ups and three pitches without."

Five Shropshire sites have picked up an impressive total of eight awards through the Campsites.co.uk Camping and Glamping competition.

Another woman who started a glamping business by siting a shepherd's hut on the 240-acre sheep farm she runs with her husband, near Bridgnorth, is also celebrating after being named as a runner-up for the Best Couples Campsite in the West Midlands.

Melissa Woolley, aged 47, who opened her camping business known as Hay & Hedgerow Glamping in 2018, said: "I have been really busy this year.

"I have one shepherd's hut which sleeps two people and it has proved very popular.

"I think that demand is undoubtedly due to the Covid-19 pandemic and last year and the year before people could not get away and then wanted to be away from other people."

Colemere Caravan Park, Ellesmere, run by David Allen and his wife, Ingrid, was the winner of the Best Couples Campsite for the West Midlands.

He said: "We are delighted by the award but it is the people who come here who make it special.

"We cater for 70 tents, caravans and glamping units and there is one yurt."

Greenway Touring and Glamping Park was named as runner-up for the Best Caravan Park and Wrekin Forest Camping as runner-up for Best Glamping Site in the West Midlands.

The awards were created to shine a light on some of the best sites across the UK.