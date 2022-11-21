North Shropshire fruit farm appeals for help in finding missing Halloween monster – Missy Zuzu

Missy Zuzu. Photo: Woore Fruit Farm

Missy Zuzu went missing at the end of October from Woore Fruit Farm, Newcastle Road, Woore, near to Market Drayton.

The fruit farm holds Halloween pumpkin picking events each year and hand-makes a lot of its decorations, which this year included a monster called Missy Zuzu.

Missy is made of cloth materials and rags and was created by former art student Esme Hendy who studied at Nottingham University.

The farm launched an appeal for the monster's return on its Facebook page, which reads: "We are very angry as all of the Halloween decorations are made by hand and it takes us months to prepare all the decorations for everyone to enjoy.

"Any information to help us find this monster will be greatly appreciated."

People took to the comments to appeal for the monster's return.

Clare Barker commented: "This makes me so mad. We came to pick pumpkins earlier in the month and had a great afternoon.

"You had provided that lovely monster trail for free, along with the spooky tunnel, for FREE, and in times when businesses are struggling, we thought this was a lovely gesture.

"Someone has taken time to make that monster model and for someone to just along thinking they have the right to take it.

"Hope it’s returned to you. Thank you for, yet again, making such an effort to add a bit of sparkle to our Autumn."

Holly Davis added: "Really sorry to hear this. Your farm is amazing and you work so hard.

"I thought especially this year you did an amazing job at decorating the pumpkin patches. I can't believe why someone would do this."