Flooding warnings in place across county due to heavy rainfall

The Severn Vyrnwy confluence is one of several river areas in the region to have a flood alert issued

Towns and villages across the county near three rivers have been issued warnings by Shropshire Council and the Government website around flooding after a day of heavy rainfall on Monday, with river levels rising at the Llanymynech, Onibury for Upper Teme and Tern – Walcot for Tern and Perry river gauges.

The government website has warned of flooding on roads and farmland over the evening and into Tuesday, with anyone travelling urged to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and avoid using roads near rivers.

At the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, there is expected to be flooding to low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury, with Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley also expected to be affected and a peak of between 3.1m and 3.3m.

At Upper Teme, the River Teme, River Onny and River Corve are all expected to be affected, as well as Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow, and predicted peaks of 1.8m to 2m at Onibury and 2.5m to 2.7m at Corve.

At the Tern and Perry catchments, the roads and land between Wolverley and Newport are set to be affected, as well as other locations including Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.

A spokesman for the government flooding website said: "We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

"This message will be updated by 10:00am on 22/11/22, or as the situation changes."

Rain is expected to fall into the early hours but Tuesday is set to be dry.