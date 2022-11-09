Man's body was found in Shropshire farmer's irrigation pond by couple walking dog

The body of Roger Paul Sutton, aged 77, was found in an farmer’s irrigation pond by a couple out walking their dog at 6.50am in Baschurch, near Shrewsbury, on June 4, 2022.

Shropshire coroner John Ellery told a pre-inquest review hearing on Tuesday that the cause of Mr Sutton’s death was described as both drowning and heart disease.

“I am not jumping to any conclusions,” said Mr Ellery. “There are a range of possible conclusions, natural causes, accidental death, or that it was deliberate.”

Mr Ellery added: “It is almost impossible to say what was the cause of death was. I have a medical conclusion, but not a legal one.”

Mr Sutton, a demolition worker from Barmouth, had been staying with a family member in Baschurch.

A family member who did not wish to be named told Mr Ellery that they have concerns that the emergency services did not deal adequately with the case.

The coroner said he could only look at that line of inquiry if his conclusion was that Mr Sutton had killed himself. The family is insisting that the mental health of Mr Sutton had been raised in emergency phone calls.

Before that issue is concluded Mr Ellery said he would call on the emergency services for a record of 999 calls so that the family could listen back to them.

Mr Ellery said that on paper he has “no concerns” but after speaking to the family he would be asking West Midlands Ambulance Service to attend the next pre-inquest review.

“I am listening to everyone but I have not heard their side,” he said. “They might have a perfectly reasonable response. Someone must have a chance to reply.”

Mr Ellery added that he hoped the “position will be a lot clearer” after a pre-inquest review meeting is held on December 8.

Whatever you’re going through, you can call Samaritans any time, from any phone for FREE on 116 123. You can also email jo@samaritans.org