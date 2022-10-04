'Screeching' U-turn criticised as MP urges Tories to cancel conference

Helen Morgan

The North Shropshire MP criticised the Government for “wreaking havoc” on the economy and forcing families to pay hundreds of pounds more in mortgage payments while boosting city pay packets.

She wants to see the Conservative conference cancelled, Parliament recalled and the planned cut to corporation tax cancelled along with the rise in bankers’ bonuses.

Mrs Morgan said: “This screeching U-turn has come too late for families in North Shropshire and across the country who are now paying hundreds of pounds more in mortgage payments, as a result of the catastrophic Conservative budget.

“The rise in bankers’ bonuses and the corporation tax cut both also need to be axed.

“Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng do not know what they’re doing and are wreaking havoc on the economy.

“People in North Shropshire are already fed up with a Chancellor who spends his time at champagne receptions working out how to boost city pay packets while completely ignoring rural areas.

“Families here need help with heating oil bills and want to see a clear plan for how mortgage borrowers will be able to cope with crippling interest rate rises.