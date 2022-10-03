'Gorgeous' pup Sabre finds new loving home after emotional video plea goes viral

After an emotional plea video went viral, Sabre has found a new home with a new sister

Sabre, a five-year-old German Shepherd, was awaiting adoption at Hilbrae Rescue Kennels, Cold Hatton Heath, when an emotional video appeal to find him a forever home went viral on social media.

Following a successful introduction, Sabre has spent the weekend in a new home, with a new German Shepherd sister.

Cheryl Gibson, owner of Shropshire Canine Enrichment, 'couldn't be more thrilled' for the five-year-old pup

The TikTok video, created by Cheryl Gibson of Shropshire Canine Enrichment, amassed thousands of views and shares in a matter of days.

Cheryl, who runs the pet caring business, regularly dedicates her time to enriching the lives of dogs in rescue centres.

She was over the moon to hear the news of Sabre's adoption.

"I couldn't be more thrilled for Sabre," she said: "His new mum saw his potential straight away, and after successful introductions he is now living the life we all dreamed for him - with a new German Shepherd sister to look up to.