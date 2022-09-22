Notification Settings

Lib Dems call for parliamentary recess to be scrapped amid mini-budget

By Dominic Robertson

The upcoming parliamentary recess should be scrapped so the Government's mini budget can be debated, according to an MP.

Helen Morgan MP
Helen Morgan MP

Both the House of Commons and the House of Lords are due to be suspended from Friday to Monday, October 17, for the party conference season.

MPs only returned to parliament on Wednesday, after a period of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

The Liberal Democrats cancelled their conference during the mourning period, and now the party's North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan, is urging Labour and the Conservatives to cancel their events so that the mini budget can be scrutinised.

The mini-budget, including a reverse on plans for a 1.25 per cent increase in National Insurance, takes place on Friday.

The Liberal Democrats have tabled a motion to cancel the break for the Conservative and Labour conferences over the next two weeks.

Parliament had a recess of 45 days over the summer, and since then has only sat for seven full working days.

MPs will now be absent for another 17 days while the conferences take place.

Mrs Morgan said: “The Conservatives have already wasted enough time holidaying and arguing among themselves while the rest of the country has been anxiously worrying about energy bills and ambulance delays.

“Now the Tories are proposing another unnecessary break while dodging scrutiny of their budget plans which involve lumping huge amounts of debt on the country.

“As always it is rural areas that suffer the most from the Government’s lack of leadership and the Conservatives are again showing their disdain for people in places like North Shropshire.

“If Liz Truss wants to show leadership she should cancel Parliament’s break and instead pass the measures needed to support families and businesses this winter – starting with a windfall tax on oil and gas giants and a price cap for heating oil.”

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

