Road in Ruyton to be closed for resurfacing

The closure is of the B4397 Ruyton-XI-Towns from Monday. During weekdays it will be closed from 9.30am to 2.45pm, and then on weekends from 7am to 5pm.
An alternative route via the B4397, the A528, the A495, the B5009, and the A5 will be available.
Shropshire Council has confirmed the closure of a road for 12 days for resurfacing.
