Shropshire charity Community Resource gives CEO a special send-off

Julia Baron, CEO of Community Resource, has left her role after 22 years. Colleagues and friends joined her for a farewell party at the tipi at the Wroxeter Hotel.

Among the guests were Julia’s husband Colin Johnson, former High Sheriff of Shropshire Christine Holmes, High Sheriff of Shropshire Selina Graham, Deputy Lieutenant Mark Cuthbert-Brown CBE, Chair of Lingen Davies and 2023 High Sheriff of Shropshire Mandy Thorn MBE DL and Community Resource trustee Mark Thorn.

Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire and patron of Community Resource Anna Turner and chair of Community Resource Hugh Strickland were also in attendance.

Julia recently said of her departure: “I feel sad in some respects because it’s been such a big part of my life but equally I am looking forward to doing something different.

“It was the right time for me personally to leave and also for the charity. It is in a very strong position at the moment. It has got secure funding for the next couple of years for most things and good reserves.