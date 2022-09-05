Notification Settings

'Same old Government': Shropshire Lib Dem MP reacts to news of new PM

By Paul JenkinsNorth ShropshirePublished: Last Updated:

Liberal Democrat politicians from across Shropshire and Mid Wales have reacted to the news of Liz Truss becoming the next UK prime minister.

Helen Morgan
Helen Morgan

North Shropshire Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan said she will be a "new Prime Minister in the same old Government".

She said: “It’s clear the change of Prime Minister will not change the policies of this out of touch government.

"She has already proved over the course of this leadership election that she has no clue about how to fix the mess we’re in.

"On the cost-of-living crisis, Truss has shown her true colours by admitting she does not support taxing the super-profits of oil and gas giants.

"She’s already admitting that under the government she served in, ambulance waiting times are, in her own words, ‘appalling’."

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds MS said: “Under Liz Truss we are set to see more of the chaos that we saw under Boris Johnson.

"From failing to deal with the cost-of-living emergency, to letting small and medium businesses face the winter alone, to failing to deal with the climate crisis, the Conservatives have shown they don’t care, have no plan and have failed our country.

“They may have changed leader, but after 12 years in power at Westminster the Conservatives have shown they are out of ideas, out of energy and out of touch.

“First the government needs to urgently scrap October’s energy price rise to avoid a social catastrophe for families and pensioners this winter.

"Then we need a general election, to get the Conservatives out of power and deliver the real change Wales needs.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

