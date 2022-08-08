Exciting excavations on Nesscliffe Hill open to the public on Sunday

Excavations at Nesscliffe Hill

Traces of a possible roundhouse are among the sites being explored at Nesscliffe Hill.

Archaeologists excavating at the hillfort are opening the site for visitors interested in exploring their recent discoveries.

The team from the University of Oxford and the University of Southampton will lead small groups of visitors around the site on Sunday at half-hourly intervals between 10am and 4pm.

They say visitors will see the stone entranceway to the hillfort fully exposed by the excavations, including a pair of exceptionally well-preserved guard chambers, all dating to 500BC.

Nearby, a deep ditch cut into solid rock can be seen and also indications of a wooden gateway structure.

Indications that a roundhouse could have been on the hill were first seen by geophysical survey of the hillfort interior.

While the excavations are looking at the Iron Age, archaeologists say there is also evidence of Roman occupation.

Anyone wanting to explore the works should gather on the path leading up to Oliver’s Point, which is signposted from both the Pines and Oaks car parks.

Organisers warn that due to the hilly nature of the site and the proximity of open excavations, tour participants will need to be steady on their feet and wearing suitable footwear.

There will also be a small, open-air exhibition at the starting point, with archaeologists on hand to explain the site and answer questions.