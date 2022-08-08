Notification Settings

Call for reform after survey showed only six Shropshire dental practices taking on adult NHS patients

By Sue AustinNorth ShropshirePublished:

NHS dentist contracts need reforming North Shropshire's MP Helen Morgan has said.

Helen Morgan MP
The Lib Dem MP said the Conservative Government was neglecting the health said and said new research revealed nine out of ten dentists in Shropshire were not taking new, adult, patients.

She said: “Here in Shropshire people face a battle to see a dentist and a battle to see a GP. People are being forced to spend thousands of pounds on private treatment because they can’t get an NHS appointment and it’s not fair.

"More needs to be done both to recruit extra dentists and encourage new surgeries to be set up in North Shropshire so that everyone can get the care they need.”

The BBC survey showed that there are just six dentists in the whole of Shropshire willing to accept new adult NHS patients.

Helen Morgan said: “The shortage of dentists is another sign of the Conservative Government’s neglect of our health system. And yet the Conservatives are still acting as if there isn’t a problem."

A spokesperson for NHS England, Midlands, said: "During the pandemic it is estimated 12 months’ worth of appointments were lost owing to lock downs and infection prevention and control measures.

"Schemes have been put in place giving NHS dentists additional activity to operate extra weekend appointments to see more patients. This scheme also provides additional appointments for urgent cases each day during weekdays. Anyone who has an urgent need for a dentist should contact NHS 111."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

