Call for reform after survey showed only six Shropshire dental practices taking on adult NHS patients

Helen Morgan MP

The Lib Dem MP said the Conservative Government was neglecting the health said and said new research revealed nine out of ten dentists in Shropshire were not taking new, adult, patients.

She said: “Here in Shropshire people face a battle to see a dentist and a battle to see a GP. People are being forced to spend thousands of pounds on private treatment because they can’t get an NHS appointment and it’s not fair.

"More needs to be done both to recruit extra dentists and encourage new surgeries to be set up in North Shropshire so that everyone can get the care they need.”

The BBC survey showed that there are just six dentists in the whole of Shropshire willing to accept new adult NHS patients.

Helen Morgan said: “The shortage of dentists is another sign of the Conservative Government’s neglect of our health system. And yet the Conservatives are still acting as if there isn’t a problem."

A spokesperson for NHS England, Midlands, said: "During the pandemic it is estimated 12 months’ worth of appointments were lost owing to lock downs and infection prevention and control measures.