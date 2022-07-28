Commonwealth Games opening ceremony: Start date, time, who's performing and how to watch on TV

Alexander Stadium - venue of Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony

The upcoming Commonwealth Games has turned all eyes on Birmingham, as an unmistakeable buzz of excitement fills the air and it all kicks off on Thursday with an opening ceremony that has 'real heart' according to the producer, Steven Knight, creator of blockbuster show Peaky Blinders.

The dress rehearsal has taken place, with it being described as 'outstanding', but there isn't long to wait to see the real thing now.

Whilst the head of the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II will not be in attendance at any of the events at the Commonwealth games this year, Prince Charles will be representing The Queen at the opening ceremony.

Prince Charles will give a speech during the opening ceremony and he will also read The Queen’s message for the Commonwealth Games.

When is the opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, July 28, with the show starting at 7pm and ending at 10.30pm.

Where is the opening ceremony?

The ceremony is taking place at the Alexander Stadium.

According to the official website there are 'few tickets remaining' for this event.

Tickets can be purchased on the website: tickets.birmingham2022.com/

Where can I watch?

Those without tickets that want to watch the opening ceremony can look forward to live coverage on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

It will also be available on iPlayer.

Who is performing at the opening ceremony?

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is producing the event, and he has promised "it is going to be mind blowing."

The confirmed performers for the event are:

Samantha Oxborough, who has the big role of performing the National Anthem as part of the formal opening. She will be supported by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, while musicians from The Royal Marines deliver a rousing trumpet fanfare.

Duran Duran will be the finale to the Ceremony’s stunning musical offer, in the city where their 40-year career was born. Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, as well as vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambini will be in attendance, under the musical direction of rapper, artist and educator Joshua ‘RTKal’ Holness.

A massed choir of over 700 voices, comprised of 15 choirs from across the West Midlands will flood the arena, led by Carol Pemberton and Black Voices, one of Europe’s leading female acapella groups.