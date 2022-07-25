Notification Settings

Reading challenge to make science fun

By Sue AustinNorth ShropshirePublished:

Children aged from four to 11 across Shropshire are being encouraged to get involved in a science and innovation-themed Summer Reading Challenge.

The Gadgeteers
Shropshire Council’s libraries service is inviting children to meet the Gadgeteers and rise to the reading challenge, with a host of free materials available from the county’s libraries and online.

The Gadgeteers, six fictional characters brought to life by children’s writer and illustrator Julian Beresford, use their curiosity and wonder to understand the science behind a whole range of interests, from fashion and technology to cooking and music.

Children can sign up through their local library and will receive a Gadgeteers collector poster once registered. They then set a reading goal and borrow and read library books of their own choice during the summer, collecting special stickers to complete their poster. If children achieve their reading goal, they will be awarded with a certificate and a medal.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said:-

“Since it began in 1999 the reading challenge has encouraged children to read for pleasure over the summer holidays, building reading skills and confidence,and helping to prevent the ‘dip’ in reading skills while they are out of school.

“The digital platform will encourage children with limited physical access to the library to take part; and as all the resources are free to access, hopefully it will also ease the financial burden of providing entertainment over the summer holidays.”

Alongside the Summer Reading Challenge, library staff and volunteers will be running family-friendly activities throughout the summer. To find out how you can get involved or visit shropshire.gov.uk/libraries/library-events/

The Summer Reading Challenge reaches over 700,000 children across the UK each year in partnership with public libraries.

Karen Napier, CEO, The Reading Agency, said:-

“We’re delighted to see how library partners across the country are organising their own events and activities to support this year’s Summer Reading Challenge. We are really looking forward to working closely with them to help get children reading, innovating and sparking their imaginations this summer.”

