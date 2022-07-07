By-election marked the beginning of PM's downfall

Newly-elected Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan bursts 'Boris' bubble' held by colleague Tim Farron

Seven months on, the accountant from Wem watched the Prime Minister announce his departure from office.

Mrs Morgan's win for the Liberal Democrats on December 17 last year was a watershed moment in the fortunes of the Government. Just weeks before, the Prime Minister appeared to be defying the force of gravity, riding high in the opinion polls in the middle of a parliamentary term.

"I think the Chesham and Amersham by-election, this time last year, showed that people wanted a fresh approach," says Mrs Morgan.

"Boris Johnson's approval ratings were really high then, but we still turned over a massive majority."

The election was called by the resignation of long-serving MP Owen Paterson, who had been found to be in breach of parliamentary rules regarding paid lobbying. And during the campaign, questions began to surface about claims of a Christmas party at Downing Street, in contravention of Covid rules. During a visit to Oswestry, Mr Johnson flatly denied that such an event had taken place, insisting that all rules had been complied with.

Despite that backdrop, Mrs Morgan insists that her victory in the by-election was as much about bread-and-butter issues such as health and transport as it was about the character of the Prime Minister.

"There was a bit of a scandal around Owen Paterson's resignation, but when we spoke to people during the campaign they would talk to us about the length of time it took to get an ambulance, waiting times for a GP appointment, bus services, and specific issues relating to the farming community," she said.

"I went out and said I am going to fight for the community that the Conservatives had taken for granted."

Mrs Morgan says Mr Johnson was never fit to lead the country, and has called for him to go as quickly as possible.

"He hasn't resigned, he has just said he was going to.

“People in North Shropshire made it clear they were sick and tired of the Conservative government’s incompetence when they elected me seven months ago and yet the scandals and lies have only continued.

“The Conservative MPs and ministers who have only just realised the truth about Boris Johnson should be ashamed of propping up a law-breaking and lying Prime Minister for so long."

Mrs Morgan says it is "laughable" for Conservative MPs to claim they have withdrawn support out of principle.