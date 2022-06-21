Poorly Shrewsbury boy completes 10,000 step challenge for charity

Sam Gentle Simpson and his older brother Noah Gentle Simpson from Shrewsbury have completed their walk for Cancer Research

Sam Gentle Simpson, from Shrewsbury, who has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, has done 10,000 steps a day for a month to raise money for charities that have supported him during his illness. Sam and his brother Noah have raked in more than £4,000 so far through their Go Fund Me page.

It is the second time Sam and Noah have completed the 10,000-step challenge. In March last year, the pair raised £737.50 doing the same thing.

Six weeks later Sam was diagnosed, and he has undergone six months of intense chemotherapy since. He has lost his hair, had multiple hospital stays and has needed a wheelchair to get around.

Sam Gentle Simpson and his older brother Noah Gentle Simpson from Shrewsbury have completed their walk for Cancer Research

The seven-year-old began this year's walking challenge on May 17 – exactly a year after he was diagnosed.

And the inspirational youngster completed the 10,000 steps every day apart from two - when he was admitted to hospital.

Sam was so committed to the challenge he did steps in the hospital playground while waiting to be discharged - after coming off a drip feed.

He also banked extra steps on certain days just in case he was unwell later in the month.

Sam doing steps in the hospital play ground

Sam and Noah's mum said they are both happy to complete the challenge, and it has made them even closer.

She said: "Both are them are so pleased to finish it.

"They have stuck together, and they seem to have really united over this. They normally fall out over the slightest thing.

"Noah has been really keen this time, and I am surprised, but it is because he can see what Sam has been through and means more this time.

Sam Gentle Simpson and his older brother Noah Gentle Simpson from Shrewsbury have completed their walk for Cancer Research

She said there were some incredibly tough days at the start of Sam's treatment, which took its toll, but it is so rewarding to see him be more active now.

She added: "The first six months you are living week by week, they threw everything at him.

"Any parent that goes through this will say it can be so dark when you don't know what's happening.

"You just cannot ever foresee a time when it's not going to be like that.

"It's great to see him so happy and getting about because the first few months were so hard."

The pair have raised £4,020 so far for the Oncology Department at Telford Princess Royal Hospital, Birmingham Children's Hospital and The Harry Johnson Trust - all charities that have helped Sam on his journey.