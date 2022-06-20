Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

A.R.Richards sends fourth and final load of donations to Poland

By Megan HoweNorth ShropshirePublished:

The team at A.R.Richards have said a 'huge' thank you for all the support, as they take the last load of donated goods for Ukraine across the border.

A.R.Richards' final load to Ukraine is ready to go
A.R.Richards' final load to Ukraine is ready to go

It comes as the family-run skip and waste management business, based in Market Drayton, has been collecting and hand-delivering goods to Poland since March.

The team have been showing their support for children and families fleeing the conflict in Ukraine and sent the fourth and final load of donations to Poland last Thursday.

A spokesperson for A.R.Richards said: "A.R.Richards would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone that has been involved and helped in some way, whether this was donating, sorting, loading or logistics.

"We really have been overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity and support.

"The driver left our site this morning (Thursday, 16) with our flag and will hopefully send us a photo at the final destination – as always, we will keep you updated, so watch this space."

In March, A.R.Richards sent a team across the border to distribute 544 bags and 26 pallet boxes of Shropshire goods to Ukrainian refugees.

They travelled 1092 miles with a variety of different goods, including baby supplies, which were being provided to hungry children as soon as they were offloaded.

Sam Richards, financial director at A.R.Richards, said: "We never thought for one minute we would see this conflict in our lifetime and we knew we needed to help in some way.

"A.R.Richards Ltd is fortunate enough to have the facilities, manpower and logistics to be in a position to help.

"We put an alert out to all customers, suppliers, staff and social media (and pulled in a few favours) to ask for donations and contributions towards an artic wagon load of supplies to be delivered to Kalisz, Poland.

"The response we had was overwhelming and we were mind blown by peoples generosity, even down to food for people sorting donations and money to the drivers for food and drink on their journey.

The team have exceeded their crowdfunding target of £3,500, with the total currently sitting at £3,871.

To contribute to the JustGiving page visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ar-richards.

North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
South Shropshire
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News