MP visits cat rescue centre and pledges to continue to support animal welfare

By Sue AustinNorth ShropshirePublished:

A Shropshire MP who recently lost her two beloved pet cats praised the vital work of volunteers during a visit to an animal rescue centre in the county.

SHREWS PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 17/6/22 With 'Cheeko' the cat, and founder Eve Dodds, is (right) Helen Morgan MP, during her visit at Sleapy Cat Rescue, Sleap..

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan, whose pet cats Augustus and Claudia were both rescued as kittens, also stressed the importance of animal welfare during her visit to Sleapy Cat Rescue.

She met volunteers as well as some of the centre’s cats and kittens while hearing about the work carried out by the charity based south of Wem.

Helen Morgan MP said: “I miss Claudia and Augustus every day and so it was great to come and say hello to the animals who have been lovingly rescued by the fantastic team at Sleap.

“It’s great to see community spirit thriving thanks to the hard-working volunteers who give up their time to make these cats feel part of a family.

“It’s also important that we continue to campaign to look after cats, pets and animals in general.

“This includes microchipping cats and caring for animals involved in car crashes and on a broader level stopping the Government from undercutting Britain’s existing high animal welfare standards.

“The Liberal Democrats have long supported changing the law to protect pets and other animals and it is time the Conservative Government made animal welfare a priority.”

Helen’s cat Claudia died aged 12 on January 7 this year, while brother Gus passed away aged 14 at the beginning of lockdown after battling health issues throughout his life.

Helen this week signed a motion calling on the Government to make it compulsory for drivers to report traffic collisions involving cats. Legislation currently means drivers have to report crashes involving horses, mules, sheep, pigs, goats or dogs – but not cats

By Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

