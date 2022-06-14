Activities that volunteers will accompany people along to may include local walking groups

The call-out comes from Community Resource, an organisation that supports people and communities facing challenges across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Community Resource has more than 50 people volunteering for projects including supporting people with hearing and sight loss, helping out at dementia support groups, providing support at the charity’s fitness events and acting as representatives for people in care homes who are deprived of their liberty.

They are keen to hear from those who would be interested in accompanying people who are feeling isolated as a result of the pandemic and need some motivation, support or encouragement to get involved in activities.

Sue Chalk, Head of Service at Community Resource, said: “As we all continue to get back to some sort of normality following the past two years, there are people across the county who are struggling to reconnect with outside world and continue to stay isolated in their homes.

“You may be newly retired, have just moved to the area or would simply like to support your local community. If you have some spare time, think you could help and would like to get involved we would love to hear from you.”

Activities that volunteers will go along to may include exercise classes, walking groups or yoga classes.

Sue added that being a volunteer is flexible.

“Your involvement could be an hour a week or it could be more, depending on how much time you have to spare and how involved you would like to become,” she said.