Plant hunters enjoy event hosted in '60 acres of paradise'

Trader Jill Cawthray at the big annual plant sale

Hodnet Hall Gardens near Market Drayton has hosted a two-day plant hunter fair over the weekend.

More than 1,000 people flocked through the gates for the event – the 12th in a series of fairs put on by the organisers this year.

Martin Blow, who runs the Plant Hunter fairs, said it was their 12th year visiting Hodnet Hall, and that the venue provided the perfect setting for the event.

As part of the fair a total of 18 nurseries and artists were present, with a range of plants and garden ornaments for sale.

Mr Blow said the events were proving popular with the public, with many having focused more on the garden during lockdown.

He said: "The plant fairs have been really popular since the pandemic. People have got into their gardens during the pandemic and now they are wanting to find unusual plants and speak to the people that sell them that can tell them all about them."

He added: "Hodnet is such a great venue too. It is really impressive. To anyone that likes gardens it is like 60 acres of paradise.

"People will see a plant in the garden growing and will want to know what it is and if they can buy it."