Friends visit five cricket grounds in two days to raise money for local club

Nicola and David at Edgbaston

David Tagg and Nicola Boney, both from Telford, completed the tour visiting Old Trafford, Trent Bridge, Lords, The Oval and Edgbaston.

The pair raised £1,130 for Lilleshall Cricket Club (CC), and they hope the money can be spent on rejuvenating the ground and improving its facilities.

The route started and finished at the cricket club over the Jubilee weekend, and they completed it over a two day period, including one overnight stay.

David said it was a 'great feeling' to complete the ride and hopes the club will put the money to good use.

He said: "It was a brilliant achievement considering we just made it up.

"When we finished and arrived back at the club there was a game on at the time - they stopped playing and gave us a round of applause.

"We had done sponsored motorbike rides for charity before and the cricket club needed upgrading, so we wanted to raise some funds to start rejuvenating things and every little bit was going to help."

The 43-year-old said they had to navigate through Birmingham, Nottingham, Manchester and London to find their destinations.

He added: "Going through the city centres was quite interesting, and the traffic wasn't too bad because it was the bank holiday.

"It was quite a jaunt going through London, especially getting to Lords as the Test match was on at the time.

"But it was interesting as we ticked off every place on the monopoly board."

The JustGiving page has not closed, as the pair are organising a sweepstake with the club's members to raise further funds.

The members will have to guess how many miles the pair accumulated on their trip.