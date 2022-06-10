Concord College supports appeal to raise funds for ambulance to be sent to Ukraine

Concord College Summer School helps purchase ambulance for Ukraine

Partly sponsored by Concord College Summer School, the ambulance had been sent to Kharkiv, in the northeast of the county, to treat the wounded.

But no sooner had the vehicle arrived than the paramedic station where it was housed was bombed – but luckily the ambulance was away at that exact moment and was not damaged.

The fundraising appeal was shared with Young Learners English UK (YLEUK) schools, providers and partners and was first communicated by Ukrainian education agent Andrew Velhosh at the Study World Spring Fair.

Mr Velhosh is currently volunteering full time to support and organise appeals and has played an instrumental role in attaining supplies, equipment and vehicles and transporting them to the frontline in Ukraine.

After approaching numerous summer schools at the Study World Fair, it was proposed that YLEUK members, as a group, could make a £5,000 donation to pay in full for an ambulance.

Members, including Concord College Summer School, were quick to vote and support and a recent communication confirmed the YLEUK ambulance had arrived and was being deployed in Kharkiv.

Mary Doody, trustee of English UK, said: “The very first evening lives were saved thanks to Concord's help – and who knows how many more have been saved since then.”