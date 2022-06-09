New chief officer named for church poverty charity

Jane Bamber has been named as the new chief officer of Transforming Communities Together (TCT)

Jane Bamber has been named as the new chief officer of Transforming Communities Together (TCT), which was established in 2014 as a joint venture between the Diocese of Lichfield and Church Urban Fund.

Its mission is to help churches and local organisations tackle poverty and the causes of poverty in and around the Black Country, Staffordshire and northern Shropshire, so that communities may flourish and those who are vulnerable, isolated, and disadvantaged might enjoy life in its fullness.

Ms Bamber, who begins the role on Monday, June 27, will be employed by the Diocese of Lichfield and seconded to serve as TCT’s full-time chief officer.

She has been working in the in the charity sector for over 15 years and has a background in charity and volunteer management with organisations such as Oxfam, Alzheimer’s Society and British Red Cross.

In her spare time, she is a trustee of a charity supporting local people, of all ages, in the community, who find themselves disadvantaged or disengaged due to learning disabilities.

She said: “My work across the charity sector has provided invaluable experience of building successful relationships between funders, businesses, and the wider community, and I am really looking forward to bringing this to my new role.

"TCT plays a crucial role in empowering communities and individuals across the Black Country, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire and Shropshire and I can’t wait to begin working with the TCT team.”

The Bishop of Shrewsbury, the Rt Revd Sarah Bullock, the Chair of TCT, said: “We are delighted with Jane’s appointment and the enormous knowledge, gifts and skills that she will bring to this key role.

"TCT has played a vital role in helping us to respond to the practical needs of our communities during the pandemic and as we respond to the continuing impact of COVID.

"TCT’s work is needed now more than ever as we face challenges including a cost-of-living crisis, which will require resourcefulness and creativity to work with those most affected, bringing God’s hope.