Man taking on mammoth trek for MS meets supporters in Shropshire

By Paul Jenkins

A Cumbrian man walking 1,800 miles across the UK in memory of his late wife stopped off at Craven Arms to meet Shropshire representatives of the charity which will benefit.

Gary Rushworth and Miriam Elliot-Smith, communications volunteer with the Shrewsbury and District MS Society Group
Gary Rushworth, 64, from Cumbria lost his wife Moira in February 2020 through complications related to her Multiple Sclerosis (MS). He is walking coast to coast twice, firstly across southern Scotland and then after walking from Land’s End to John O’Groats, across northern England.

He met Shrewsbury and District representatives of the MS Society when he passed through Craven Arms this week. The group has been operating since 1966 and provides a variety of social and exercise activities such as yoga and pilates, and a monthly support group.

The gruelling challenge began on April 15 in Carlisle, the place and date Gary and Moira first met, and will end on September 25 in Longtown, Cumbria.

Miriam Elliot Smith from the Shrewsbury and District group said she was delighted to meet Gary, who is raising money for Octopus, the world's first trial for progressive MS funded by the MS Society, and he was interested to hear about the work going on in the county.

You can follow Gary’s walk on social media at facebook.com/WalkingforMS and instagram.com/walking_for_ms. To sponsor Gary, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/walking-for-ms.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

