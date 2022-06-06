North Shropshire MP calls on Tories to 'do the right thing' and oust Boris Johnson

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has called on Conservatives to remove the Prime Minister in today's confidence vote.

Helen Morgan, North Shropshire's Lib Dem MP, was elected in a shock December by-election which represented the start of major questions over Boris Johnson's leadership.

Mrs Morgan said that the message from the by-election had been clear in December, and is still the case now.

She said: “It’s been clear to all of us here in North Shropshire for a long time now that Boris Johnson is not fit to lead our country.

“That’s why Conservative MPs must now do the right thing and remove him from office.

“Voters in North Shropshire sent a clear message to the Government when they elected me in December and yet, six months on, the Prime Minister continues to treat governing like a bad joke.

“We know he partied while the rest of us stuck to the rules, we know he lied about it and we know his only priority is himself.

“Here in Shropshire people are waking up wondering how they’ll pay next month’s bills or how many hours an ambulance will take to reach them and meanwhile Johnson’s only concern is saving his own skin.

“It’s time for Conservative MPs to get rid of this dishonest Prime Minister and return to the serious business of governing – starting with an emergency tax cut.”

Mrs Morgan's surprise election as North Shropshire MP came after the fallout of a Conservative lobbying scandal – and Prime Minister's attempt to limit the damage.

North Shropshire's long-standing Conservative MP Owen Paterson had been found to have breached lobbying rules after an independent investigation.

He was facing a suspension from Parliament but the Government pushed for a review of the parliamentary disciplinary system, winning a controversial vote on the issue – which also granted Mr Paterson a stay of execution.

However, in the outrage that followed the Government announced it would be scrapping its plans for a review, and Mr Paterson resigned.