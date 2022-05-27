MP repeats call for urgent action

Helen Morgan

The letter came after an interview with Mark Docherty, the nursing director of West Midlands Ambulance Service, in the Health Service Journal who predicted the service could ‘collapse’ by August.

Mr Docherty also said patients were “dying every day” and he could not understand why NHS England and the CQC were not “all over this issue”.

Commenting on the letter Ms Morgan said: “The interview with Mark Docherty is truly shocking and is further evidence of an ambulance service that is on its knees due to a mix of GP shortages, lack of hospital beds, handover issues and a shortage of doctors. All of which are down to chronic inaction on behalf of this government.

"That is why I have reiterated my calls for the government to commission the CQC and properly investigate the root causes of this problem so that the service doesn’t collapse.