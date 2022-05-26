Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Market Drayton's Newlife store putting on a tea party to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

By Megan HoweNorth ShropshirePublished: Last Updated:

A store in North Shropshire is celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style, with proceeds going to help terminally ill children.

The Newlife store in Market Drayton, which will reopen next week. Photo: Google Maps
The Newlife store in Market Drayton, which will reopen next week. Photo: Google Maps

The Queen’s Jubilee bank Holiday will see lots of opportunities for customers at Newlife Market Drayton store on Cheshire Street, including tombola’s and lucky dips for £1 a go.

Customers will also be greeted by staff dressed as characters from Alice in Wonderland and a special Mad Hatter’s tea party on offer with cakes available to buy.

British bands throughout the decade will also be playing through the speakers, to mark the occasion, as customers shop through the aisles.

Andrew Murphy-Hayes, Head of Newlife’s Retail Stores, said: “We are planning a real celebratory atmosphere over the Jubilee Bank Holiday for people to enjoy and it’s a great chance to find those perfect summer outfits – look out for special offers coming soon.

“The proceeds from all the Jubilee events will also be donated towards helping the disabled and terminally ill children we support through Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children.”

Newlife raises funds for its charity services by working with more than 300 leading retailers and manufacturers across the UK and Europe who donate items that would otherwise be destined for landfill, mainly customer returns, faulty items or end of line products.

As well as grants for equipment, Newlife’s Emergency Equipment Loan Service aims to provide family in crisis the equipment their child needs within 72 hours, anywhere in the UK.

Other services include loans of Play Therapy Pods, packed with specialist toys and a nurse run helpline to provide experienced support.

To find out more about Newlife stores visit newlifestores.co.uk.

North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Platinum Jubilee
Royal
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News