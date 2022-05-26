Market Drayton's Newlife store putting on a tea party to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

The Newlife store in Market Drayton, which will reopen next week. Photo: Google Maps

The Queen’s Jubilee bank Holiday will see lots of opportunities for customers at Newlife Market Drayton store on Cheshire Street, including tombola’s and lucky dips for £1 a go.

Customers will also be greeted by staff dressed as characters from Alice in Wonderland and a special Mad Hatter’s tea party on offer with cakes available to buy.

British bands throughout the decade will also be playing through the speakers, to mark the occasion, as customers shop through the aisles.

Andrew Murphy-Hayes, Head of Newlife’s Retail Stores, said: “We are planning a real celebratory atmosphere over the Jubilee Bank Holiday for people to enjoy and it’s a great chance to find those perfect summer outfits – look out for special offers coming soon.

“The proceeds from all the Jubilee events will also be donated towards helping the disabled and terminally ill children we support through Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children.”

Newlife raises funds for its charity services by working with more than 300 leading retailers and manufacturers across the UK and Europe who donate items that would otherwise be destined for landfill, mainly customer returns, faulty items or end of line products.

As well as grants for equipment, Newlife’s Emergency Equipment Loan Service aims to provide family in crisis the equipment their child needs within 72 hours, anywhere in the UK.

Other services include loans of Play Therapy Pods, packed with specialist toys and a nurse run helpline to provide experienced support.