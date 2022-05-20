Summer tour of constituency for North Shropshire MP

MP Helen Morgan

The Lib Dem MP aims to get around the five biggest towns – Oswestry, Market Drayton, Whitchurch, Wem, and Ellesmere – and as many of the dozens of villages and hamlets that make up North Shropshire as possible.

She will be making a start by visiting Oswestry Market on Saturday morning with visits to Ellesmere, Whittington, Wem, Market Drayton and several other villages over the next few weeks.

“North Shropshire is a brilliant part of the world, and it is a real privilege to represent the place I call home in Parliament," she said.

“I’m embarking on a summer tour of towns and villages, big and small, across North Shropshire because I want to get out and about to hear about the issues that matter to local residents and act on them.

“All my stops on the tour will be outside, so you’ll be able to come up and say hello without booking in advance.”