A former parish councillor and 'loving' family man, John Atkins, has died aged 86

John Atkins as Chair of the Church Aston Parish Council

John Atkins, who was a former Church Aston Parish Councillor and resident of the village, has died at the age of 86.

John Atkins on his wedding day to Violet Atkins, they had been married for more than 62 years

The announcement was made by Mike Atherton, the current clerk of Church Aston Parish Council, who paid tribute to John for his dedication to the people of the village.

Cllr John Atkins with his two daughters and wife Violet

He said: "John lived in Church Aston for 60 years, moving to the village from Newport in 1962.

"John was an active individual and he was instrumental in many village improvements, including the footbridge over the old railway line and creating the play area with its play equipment in Wallshead Way.

"He also helped run the first cycling proficiency scheme here in Church Aston and the village firework displays.

"He was proud to be a member of the Parish Council and to represent the people of the village."

John Atkins is survived by his wife Violet, who still lives in the village, along with his two daughters Della and Sarah.

Sarah Ashley, John's daughter said: "Our father was a role model for us; he was thoughtful and kind and willing to help people whenever he could.

"He was respected in the community and stood up for fairness in the workplace. He hated to see people put upon or treated unfairly.

"He was also a loving and caring family man who worked hard all of his life. We are proud of his years of service, what he achieved and the happy memories he has left us with."

John and Violet go for a walk on Christmas Day

John served as a member of the parish council for 15 years between 1983 to 2008, latterly as the chairman of the council.

He played an active role in the community as a member of the PTA for Church Aston School and Burton Borough and was also a school governor.

Councillor Brian Richards, of Church Aston Parish Council also shared a tribute to John, he said: “John was the CAPC Chairman at the time I joined the council and had been for many years.

"He was a lovely, genuine man and he had Church Aston in his heart, supporting the community and was always looking out for others.

"As a former Postie he knew the area inside out and I recall he was still walking miles around the area at that time.

"Please accept our condolences and our thoughts are with you (Sarah) and your Mum Violet."

CHAIRMAN OF CHURCH ASTON PARISH COUNCIL, CLR JOHN ATKINS AND MRS MURIEL HILDITCH PLANTED AN OAK TREE IN MEMORY OF CLR WILLLIAM T. HILDITCH IN CHURCH ASTON CHURCH YARD.

Councillors paid their respect to the former chairman at the parish council meeting on May 9 after his death on Easter Monday.