Grant helps complete village hall refurbishment

The refurbished village hall

The Shropshire Council grant, made under the Community Asset Pilot Grant Scheme, has seen Lee Brockhurst Village Hall put the finishing touches to its large renovation project.

The scheme has saved the heart of the community according to its trustees.

The village hall in the process of refurbishment

Dave Proctor, one of the hall’s trustees and its treasurer, said: "The hall was probably two years from collapse before Covid hit."

The hall serves as the central gathering place for everything from Women’s Institute meetings to youth band practice, and children’s scouting events to whist evenings run for the elderly.

Additionally, village events are held there monthly, such as quiz evenings and skittles. The hall also serves as the local polling station.

Just as the hall itself brings the community of Lee Brockhurst together, so, too, has its renovation. When Michael Green, trustee and chairman, began raising money for repairs, the whole community pitched in with the fundraising and work effort.

While Mr Green and Mr Proctor applied for public and private grants, community members also contributed to the effort in their own ways.

One village child raised £120 by baking cookies to sell to help with the rebuild, while other community members gave direct or in-kind donations. Several villages helped to install the new kitchen, bought with Covid recovery funds.

One local farmer volunteered to remove the soil and debris following the installation of the new foundations.

The funds from the community asset grant will provide for a local business to finish off the three-year community effort by decorating the high walls and ceiling of the newly renovated building, providing a fresh new look to the revitalised community space.

Mr Proctor said: "It looks absolutely brilliant down there."

A small development of new housing has recently been constructed in the village and Mr Proctor said that several new residents have already asked about when the hall will reopen, with some giving time to the renovation efforts.