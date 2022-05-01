North Shropshire's Helen Morgan says some MPs 'feel invincible' amid sexism row

Helen Morgan

Lib Dem MP Helen Morgan said that she hadn't directly experienced sexism since she won the North Shropshire seat in the December by-election, but that she thought some abuse the "drinking culture".

It comes after several incident in the last week, including the resignation of "Porn MP" Neil Parish, who admitting to looking at explicit images in Commons. Two female MPs complained to the chief whip and, after initially indicating on Friday that he aimed to stay on as MP, he decided to quit on Saturday.

Also, Cabinet minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told a radio station that she had been held up against a wall by a male MP. And last weekend, the Mail on Sunday ran a story in which an unnamed male Conservative MP accused Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner of deliberately crossing her legs in Commons to try and distract Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister has since said there is "absolutely no place" for sexist comments in parliament.

Appearing on Politics Midlands, host Elizabeth Glinka asked Mrs Morgan if she had experienced sexism in parliament.

Has the new Lib Dem MP for North Shropshire experienced sexism in Parliament?

The North Shropshire MP said: "Well I'm probably unusual because I'm in a party that is 70 per cent women.

"I have to say I don't have any direct experience of that. There's a lot of talk about the drinking culture, and I think that there is a proportion of MPs who are abusing that culture. But I hope most of them aren't.