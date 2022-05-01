Casualty cut free after car flips and lands in field near golf club

The road between Wem and Hodnet at Hawkstone Park Golf Club, Weston. Photo: Google

The incident happened yesterday evening at Weston, near Hawkstone Park Golf Club, between Wem and Hodnet.

Paramedics were on the scene to treat the casualty, as well as police. Three fire engines were sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7.44pm on Saturday, April 30, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place. One vehicle overturned in field. Casualty released from vehicle and left in care of ambulance

"Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Hodnet, Wellington and Wem. An operations officer was in attendance.