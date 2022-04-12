People living in Market Drayton have been encouraged to get creative and submit their artwork for a Spring exhibition

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 08/04/2022..Pic in Market Drayton at the Library, where they are calling for entrants to there big May Art exhibition. Pictured is Librarian: Alice Machin, with some of her own work..

The team at Market Drayton Library, Cheshire Street, have urged people to submit their artwork to the library, which will go on display next month.

It comes as part of the Get Creative project – a national campaign run by a group of cultural organisations to support everyday creativity in our homes and public spaces.

Now, staff at Market Drayton Library will be accepting all types of artwork that adults would like to bring in, from paintings to sculptures, needlework to pottery.

Tori Watson from the library, said: "We ran the exhibition last year and it was very successful, but it was a lot of work for a week so we thought we'd do it for the whole month."

Last year the library saw 40 exhibitors submit material, both amateur and professional, which they are hoping to exceed for this year's exhibition.

The exhibition was set up as a way to encourage people to get out and bring the community together after Covid-19 restrictions were eased last year.

Market Drayton Library run a number of events that are not book-orientated in order to bring people together in their Community Living Room.

The library has a number of other events scheduled for this year, particularly for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in the Summer.