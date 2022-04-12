Internet hit 'Cor Bach' will perform at an upcoming performance in Whitchurch to raise money for cancer charities

‘Cor Bach’ is giving a choral concert in aid of Whitchurch Rotary’s prostate cancer testing and Inner Wheel’s breast cancer initiatives

'Cor Bach' who have scored nearly five million hits on social media and performed with celebrities such as Alfie Boe, will perform at St Alkmund’s Church in Whitchurch next month.

The ‘Sing out for Cancer’ programme in Whitchurch, on 7 May, will be in aid of the town’s Rotary prostate cancer testing and Inner Wheel’s breast cancer initiatives.

Dave Simcock, president of Whitchurch Rotary Club, said: “These are two important health initiatives that both Rotary and Inner Wheel consider as priorities.

“Our joint community projects have, over the past few years, saved several lives and we hope the proceeds of this concert will help us to carry on the work."

‘Cor Bach’ is an acapella spin-off group of nine members from the acclaimed Staffordshire-based ‘Daleian Singers’ who have sung with celebrities such as Joan Sutherland and Alfie Boe.

The group were awarded ‘Best UK Choir’ at the 2019 Cornwall International Festival of Male Voices and went viral on the internet after a video emerged of them singing acapella in a pub, attracting likes from fans including Piers Morgan and Boris Johnson.

Supporting ‘Cor Bach’ at the concert will be performances by two rising musical talents from the Whitchurch area.

Saxophonist Oliver Pritchard Jones, a jazz and classical music student at Leeds Conservatoire, was the 2018 Rotary regional musician of the year and his appearances include the prestigious London venue Ronnie Scott’s.

And Oliver Smith, a flautist who studied music at Chester, has sung and played at St Paul’s Cathedral and Westminster Abbey, done several overseas tours and sings in the church choir at St. Oswald’s, Malpas.

‘Sing out for Cancer’ will take place at 7.30pm on Saturday, 7 May.