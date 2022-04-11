Easter Spring Plant Fair has returned to Dorothy Clive Gardens for the first time in two years

Easter Spring Plant Fair Returns to the Dorothy Clive Gardens

On Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, the Spring Plant Fair will return to Dorothy Clive Gardens in Willoughbridge, Market Drayton, for the first time in two years.

The fair has returned to Dorothy Clive Gardens this month for a special fundraising event to raise money for the Willoughbridge Garden Charitable Trust who maintain the gardens.

Janet Blow, from the Plant Hunter's Fair, said: "The garden will be looking wonderful with a show stopping performance from the drifts of bulbs and flowering trees and shrubs.

"There is brilliant line up of specialist nurseries coming laden with wonderful plants for every type of garden.

"If you are new to gardening the stall holders are always happy to help you select the best plants for your own unique garden."

Now in its 15th year, the Plant Hunter's Fair has been a tradition for plant lover's and garden enthusiasts across the county with people coming to events from near and far.

For this special event, entry into the gardens and plant fair will be £5.00 – half the standard garden entry price.

The plant fair will run from 10am to 5pm on both days and entry to the event is by advanced ticket purchase only.