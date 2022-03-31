Affordable homes plan for Shropshire village gets go ahead despite 'ghetto' fears

Baschurch, in the area the new homes are set to be built. Photo: Google

Shropshire Council’s northern planning committee gave the green light to the development, to the north of Baschurch.

The site lies off the B4397, next to the existing Stony Yard development of 20 affordable homes built in 2015.

Baschurch Parish Council vice chairman Steve Gregory and Ruyton and Baschurch councillor Nick Bardsley both addressed the committee to oppose the scheme, saying affordable housing should be integrated within the community.

Concerns were also raised about road safety and the distance from the site to village services and facilities.

Mr Gregory said: “We remain convinced this application does not deliver homes in a good or sustainable location. The application is for 20 homes located next to an existing site and we believe the cumulative impacts of these dwellings located on the furthest periphery of the village will deliver dwellings that are isolated and not part of the village amenities or community.”

Councillor Bardsley said: “It’s much too far away from services and, frankly, it’s creating a bit of a ghetto. I thought the days of building council housing estates on the edge of our villages and towns were long gone."

Planning officer Shannon Franklin told members there were 38 households waiting for a home in the village, of which 24 would qualify for the new properties due to having at least two local connections.

She said: “The need for affordable housing has been established and demonstrably outweighs the harms.”

Scott Drummond, planning and development manager from TC Homes, the firm behind the proposals, also addressed the committee. He said the scheme would deliver much-needed bungalows and was “closer to the shops and services than recently built open market sites.”

Mr Drummond said: “This is an affordable site, designed for the local people. It’s a sustainable location with village enhancing benefits.

“There is a proven demand from the council’s figures.

“With the uncertainty of the cost of living rising and inflation, we believe now more than ever affordable housing is needed.”

The majority of the committee agreed, with Councillor Mike Isherwood saying: “I think the need for affordable housing does outweigh all the potential disadvantages of the site, and I think it would be a very pleasant place to live.

“I think the conditions address the need for improvements to the highway and it’s sustainable in that it’s within easy walking distance to the majority of the amenities within the village.”

Councillor Vince Hunt added that he did not think the council “would have a chance in hell” of defending a refusal if the applicant was to appeal.