Bakery raises £800 to send volunteers to Ukrainian border

Sara Wheeler and Vicky Rowe from Llanbrymair with supporters

The Popty Clay Bakery in Machynlleth decided to help out Sara Wheeler and Vicky Rowe's quest to help in any way they could at the border between Ukraine and Poland.

The pair from Llanbrynmair responded to the urgent call from aid agencies requesting assistance in the region, volunteering to travel to Eastern Europe so they could help the thousand of people arriving at Przemysl daily.

Sara and Vicky will now fly to Krakow on Friday (April 1) to volunteer for a week before flying back on April 8.

Sara said: “Seeing the footage of the destruction has broken my heart. We are excited to have this chance to help, but also very concerned - not due to physical danger but to bear witness to the trauma of the destruction and to meet the people and the families that have been torn apart.”

Seba Dabadoo and Rahma Osman hosted the Syrian meal to help Sara and Vicky with their journey, raising over £800 through the meal alone.

Donations are also being taken through their JustGiving page, at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/saraandvicky.

The JustGiving page has currently raised £1,120, resulting in a total of £1920 for Sara and Vicky.