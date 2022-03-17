Veteran dog from Shropshire wins the title of 'Best Dog' in the breed classes at this year's Crufts

Brogan wins again at Crufts

Brogan the Glen of Imaal Terrier has been successful once again in the world's biggest dog competition – Crufts 2022.

At the last event held in 2020, Karen Boyce, from Froncysyllte, – owner of Beastly Thoughts Professional Dog Services– handled her friend’s Glen of Imaal Terrier to win “Best Dog” in the breed classes.

Now, the team have done it again at the event which was held at last week at the NEC in Birmingham between Thursday, March 10 and Sunday, March 13.

Karen said: “I am amazed we came away with such a fantastic result again. We really didn’t think we would be successful this year, let alone get the successes as we did."

She said that Brogan started off by winning a very strong Veteran Class and then the Open (Champions) class followed by the Kennel Club Good Citizens Class.

“We were beaten to Best of Breed by a lovely girl Glen, and that’s the third year running we have missed out as we had Best Bitch award in 2019, and missed out on Best of Breed that year too.

"Obviously, we were a little disappointed we didn’t make it into the main arena and onto the telly– It was so close.

"But for a veteran (over 7 years old) dog to win Best Dog is very unusual so we are really pleased with what we won on the day.

“Crufts is the world’s biggest dog show with more than 16,000 dogs competing across the four days.

"But it really is also a fun day out for everyone. There is just so much to see and do. All things DOG exist at Crufts.

“My thanks to Dr. Jane Alstead of Dudleston Heath, Ellesmere for letting me handle her dogs once again at this really prestigious event.”

Karen Boyce, 58, who was born in Shrewsbury, but now living in Froncysyllte, has been helping families and their pets for more than 20 years.

Running a range of puppy classes, workshops and fun events and older dog training sessions, Karen likes to help owners with their show dogs, whilst having the occasional day off herself to show.

She was a winner of the Animal Star Awards Dog Trainer/Behaviourist of the Year in 2019 and is also a Kennel Club Rally judge.

The Beastly Thoughts Professional Dog Services dog classes and services are currently available in Coedpoeth, Wrexham, Black Park, Chirk, Weston Rhyn and Knockin, Oswestry.