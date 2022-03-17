The team at A.R.Richards in Market Drayton have travelled to Poland to hand-deliver Shropshire donations to refugees

The team at A.R.Richards have set off to deliver donated goods to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

It comes as the family-run skip and waste management business, based in Market Drayton, has been collecting donations of goods from people in-and-around the town.

The drivers set off on the long journey to Poland to hand-deliver Shropshire donations on Tuesday, carrying essential goods and a great deal of baby supplies for young infants.

Sam Richards, financial director at A.R.Richards, said: "After 1092 miles our boys have made it safely and have been unloaded.

"All donations were gratefully received, especially the baby supplies, as soon as it was offloaded they were being provided to the hungry infants.

"The boys have done an amazing job and we are so proud of them.

"We never thought for one minute we would see this conflict in our lifetime and we knew we needed to help in some way.

"A.R.Richards Ltd is fortunate enough to have the facilities, manpower and logistics to be in a position to help.

"We put an alert out to all customers, suppliers, staff and social media (and pulled in a few favours) to ask for donations and contributions towards an artic wagon load of supplies to be delivered to Kalisz, Poland.

"The response we had was overwhelming and we were mind blown by peoples generosity, even down to food for people sorting donations and money to the drivers for food and drink on their journey.

"We also set up a Just Giving page to raise funds for the fuel, which has managed to generate and amazing £3,150 so far."

The team have transported the goods through Calais, France, Belgium, Holland, Germany and finally on to Kalisz, in Poland where the truck has been unloaded.

"Teams of staff and volunteers gave up their time to help sort all the donations into categories and label them up ready to be loaded on Tuesday," Sam said.