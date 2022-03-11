Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man who stole his grandmother's life savings escapes immediate jail

By Sue AustinNorth ShropshirePublished:

A drug addict who stole his grandmother’s £10,000 life savings has escaped an immediate jail sentence after the court heard he had been drug free for 18 months.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/01/2021 - Shrewsbury Justice Centre / Shrewsbury Crown Court - GV 2021..
SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/01/2021 - Shrewsbury Justice Centre / Shrewsbury Crown Court - GV 2021..

Jordan Hitchin, 27, Langdale Road, Newcastle-under-Lyme, admitted theft at an earlier hearing.

At Shrewsbury Crown court on Friday (11) Hitchin was given a two year prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was given a three month overnight curfew, complete a drugs rehabilitation order and pay £450 costs.

Mr Recorder Julian Taylor said it had been a despicable crime against his grandmother after she had put her trust in him.

"I know you have now repaid her but she thought she had lost her life savings. I hope you can patch things up with her and ask her forgiveness."

The court heard that Hitchin stole the money in May 2020. His grandmother had about £10,000 but Hitchin took her bank card and withdrew money to pay off drug dealers.

It had left her hurt and shocked and worried about paying bills.

Mrs Debra White for Hitchin said her client had a £6-7,000 drug debt.

"Prior to his drug addiction he was of good character. The drug dealers began to threaten him and his family with violence and one turned up at his grandmother's home. He did not know where to turn.

"Unfortunately he turned to his grandmother's bank account. He is profoundly ashamed," she said.

Mr Recorder Taylor said drug addiction was no excuse for taking money off his grandmother when he was supposed to be looking after her."

"You were a young man with a good character and future ahead of you. Your parents are both here to support you which is one of the reasons I was able to suspend your sentence."

North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Telford
Crime
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News