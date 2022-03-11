Man who stole his grandmother's life savings escapes immediate jail

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/01/2021 - Shrewsbury Justice Centre / Shrewsbury Crown Court - GV 2021..

Jordan Hitchin, 27, Langdale Road, Newcastle-under-Lyme, admitted theft at an earlier hearing.

At Shrewsbury Crown court on Friday (11) Hitchin was given a two year prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was given a three month overnight curfew, complete a drugs rehabilitation order and pay £450 costs.

Mr Recorder Julian Taylor said it had been a despicable crime against his grandmother after she had put her trust in him.

"I know you have now repaid her but she thought she had lost her life savings. I hope you can patch things up with her and ask her forgiveness."

The court heard that Hitchin stole the money in May 2020. His grandmother had about £10,000 but Hitchin took her bank card and withdrew money to pay off drug dealers.

It had left her hurt and shocked and worried about paying bills.

Mrs Debra White for Hitchin said her client had a £6-7,000 drug debt.

"Prior to his drug addiction he was of good character. The drug dealers began to threaten him and his family with violence and one turned up at his grandmother's home. He did not know where to turn.

"Unfortunately he turned to his grandmother's bank account. He is profoundly ashamed," she said.

Mr Recorder Taylor said drug addiction was no excuse for taking money off his grandmother when he was supposed to be looking after her."