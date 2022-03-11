Major milestone as Mile End junction officially opened

The ribbon is cut by Sonia Roberts (Marches LEP), Colin MacCallum (Homes England), Councillor Ed Potter and Councillor Joyce Barrow

It will ease congestion, improve the gateway to the town and open up land for new housing as well as the proposed Oswestry Innovation Park.

It comes as the work has been designed and supervised by WSP– delivered by Balfour Beatty – project managed by Shropshire Council and is nearing completion.

The junction is open for motorists, with final works to commission the permanent street lighting and complete landscaping set to continue over the coming weeks, with planting being completed later in the Spring.

Councillor Ed Potter, deputy leader and portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and regeneration, said:

"I am absolutely delighted to see the new junction going live, it will bring huge benefits to Oswestry and the wider economy of Shropshire and surrounding areas.

"It will help secure growth and development to Oswestry and the county.

"The next phase will be a spine road which will enable the Innovation Park to be built and we are now looking forward to working on that and bringing ambitious partners on board."

To facilitate the work, a section of the old A5 remains closed for the short term and there will be periodic use of traffic management measures to ensure safety to the public and workforce.

The project has been delivered on time and to budget and has been made possible by support from partners at the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and Homes England.

The new Innovation Park area will also be made accessible for pedestrians and cyclists by the construction of a new bridge over the A5 which is due to commence later in the year.