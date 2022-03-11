Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Major milestone as Mile End junction officially opened

By Megan HoweNorth ShropshirePublished:

A major milestone has been reached with the official opening of the new Mile End junction in Oswestry.

The ribbon is cut by Sonia Roberts (Marches LEP), Colin MacCallum (Homes England), Councillor Ed Potter and Councillor Joyce Barrow
The ribbon is cut by Sonia Roberts (Marches LEP), Colin MacCallum (Homes England), Councillor Ed Potter and Councillor Joyce Barrow

It will ease congestion, improve the gateway to the town and open up land for new housing as well as the proposed Oswestry Innovation Park.

It comes as the work has been designed and supervised by WSP– delivered by Balfour Beatty – project managed by Shropshire Council and is nearing completion.

The junction is open for motorists, with final works to commission the permanent street lighting and complete landscaping set to continue over the coming weeks, with planting being completed later in the Spring.

Councillor Ed Potter, deputy leader and portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and regeneration, said:

"I am absolutely delighted to see the new junction going live, it will bring huge benefits to Oswestry and the wider economy of Shropshire and surrounding areas.

"It will help secure growth and development to Oswestry and the county.

"The next phase will be a spine road which will enable the Innovation Park to be built and we are now looking forward to working on that and bringing ambitious partners on board."

To facilitate the work, a section of the old A5 remains closed for the short term and there will be periodic use of traffic management measures to ensure safety to the public and workforce.

The project has been delivered on time and to budget and has been made possible by support from partners at the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and Homes England.

The new Innovation Park area will also be made accessible for pedestrians and cyclists by the construction of a new bridge over the A5 which is due to commence later in the year.

A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the site this week, with Councillor Potter and local member, Councillor Joyce Barrow, on hand to declare the road open, along with senior officers from the council, WSP, LEP, Homes England and Balfour Beatty.

North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News