Homeware shop owner celebrates five years in business with social media giveaway

Make Your House a Home shop front

Sharron Marriott is the owner of Make Your House a Home, an independent business in the market town of Whitchurch, Shropshire.

She has always had a great desire for all things home and living, with over 20 years of experience in the interior and home furnishings industry, Sharron decided to turn a long-standing dream into a reality in April 2017 by launching her own business.

Sharron turned a previous property at Watergate Arcade into her own independent homeware shop, which is now filled with an array of homewares, furniture, lighting, accessories, art, and gifts.

Over the years the shop has welcomed many customers through its doors from all across the Shropshire and Cheshire area.

But this was brought to an abrupt and very unexpected closure on March 23, 2020, as Sharron and many other businesses in the local area were forced to close their doors to meet Government guidelines during the pandemic.

She said: "This was one of the hardest times I had faced and I know many other business owners will agree.

"Not knowing when I would be returning to the shop was difficult but ultimately the safety and wellbeing of my customers & community is what mattered most."

In April 2021, Sharron was finally able to reopen her doors and get back to doing what she loves.

Now, to thank people for their support over the years, she is running a competition on her Facebook and Instagram pages where a £25 gift card will be given away to 5 lucky winners to spend in-store.